Football: Palos Verdes stuns No. 11 Corona del Mar, 42-20

Palos Verdes received four touchdowns from running back Robert Gilbertson on Friday afternoon to stun No. 11-ranked Newport Beach Corona del Mar, 42-20, in a season opener at Palos Verdes.

Corona del Mar had Cal commit Chase Garbers at quarterback and was coming off an impressive performance in summer seven on seven passing tournaments. But with pads now on and tackling allowed, a veteran Palos Verdes team showed that it’s going to be a Southern Section Division 3 title contender.

Standout defensive end Shane Irwin had two sacks in the first half for Palos Verdes. Garbers finished with two touchdown passes to Taeveon Le.

