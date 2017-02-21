Football: QB Matt Corral enrolls at Long Beach Poly

Former Oaks Christian quarterback Matt Corral, a USC commit, is taking his talents to . . . Long Beach Poly.

Corral confirmed Tuesday night he will join the Jackrabbits.

One reason will be the chance to graduate early and join USC for spring practice in 2018.

He left Oaks Christian in a dispute with school officials after being a three-year starter at quarterback for the Lions. His family is expected to move into the Poly district, making him eligible immediately.

It remains to be seen if Corral's arrival will be enough for Poly to challenge the big three next season _ St. John Bosco, Corona Centennial and Mater Dei.

Corral, who had one of the state's top tight ends to throw to this past season in Stanford-bound Colby Parkinson, will be able to throw to another top tight end in the fall in Camren McDonald.

Corral's presence is expected to help Poly generate lots of attention on TV, especially with games against Gardena Serra and Narbonne.

