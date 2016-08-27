Football: Re-al Mitchell turns on the speed in St. John Bosco's 34-0 victory

After the lightning disappeared on Saturday around the University of Cincinnati, junior quarterback Re-al Mitchell of St. John Bosco looked as fast as lightning in sprinting 98 yards for a touchdown on the Braves' second play from scrimmage. It was a school-record run.

Mitchell's running and passing was too much for St. Xavier, which fell to St. John Bosco, 34-0, in a season opener televised nationally by ESPNU. The game had been delayed by an hour because of weather conditions.

Mitchell also connected with Berkeley Holman for touchdown passes of 69 and 53 yards.

St. John Bosco's defense was dominant all day, especially the defensive line, led by Jacob Callier, Kyle Murray and Sal Spina. St. Xavier couldn't move the ball on the ground and sputtered through the air. Three missed field goals also didn't help. Tyrel Thomas had an interception for the Braves.

Terrance Beasley ran for a touchdown and Kalani Kukahiko kicked two field goals.

