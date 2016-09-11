Football: Sophomore QB Johnny Hawkins comes through for Sierra Canyon

When your starting quarterback goes down, sometimes it's panic time. Teams rely so much on one individual and don't always have confidence in the backup.

But Sierra Canyon has found a replacement for the injured Niko Harris based on the Trailblazers' 39-32 win over Grace Brethren on Friday.

His name is Johnny Hawkins, only a sophomore. Hawkins completed eight of 14 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. And most importantly, he had no interceptions.

It's uncertain when or if Harris will be available the rest of the season, but Hawkins showed in a pressure game he can perform. Of course, it helps to have a running back like Bobby Cole, who rushed for 174 yards for 3-0 Sierra Canyon.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter