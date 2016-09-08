Football: St. Francis is 2-0 after 35-0 win over Pasadena

There were a number of individual standouts on Thursday night in St. Francis' 35-0 win over Pasadena.

Receiver Daniel Scott, a point guard for the basketball team, showed off his moves and versatility with a spectacular 22-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter in which he caused two Pasadena defenders to miss tackles on his way into the end zone.

Junior defensive end Gabriel Grbavac, 6 feet 2, 225 pounds, recorded two sacks in helping the Golden Knights take a 14-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Elijah Washington had a 32-yard touchdown run. Jace Harrick had a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Quarterback Michael Bonds was hurt by several dropped passes in the first half but maintained his cool throughout.

St. Francis improved to 2-0 but the going starts getting a lot tougher with a three-game stretch ahead featuring La Serna, Dorsey and Buena Park.

