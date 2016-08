Fox Sports Wests's Prep Zone will feature five games streamed live on the web.

For Friday night, the games are St. John Bosco-La Mirada, Narbonne-Long Beach Poly, Redondo-Vista Murrieta and Etiwanda-Redlands East Valley.

On Saturday night, the IMG Academy-Corona Centennial game will be streamed live.

On Friday at 8 p.m., the La Habra-Tesoro game will be shown tape-delayed on Prime Ticket.

