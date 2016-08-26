Football: Three assistants to run Locke after head coach resigns

On the eve of its season opener, Locke first-year football Coach Prince Hall submitted his resignation on Thursday. Three assistant coaches will run the team for its game on Friday against St. Monica, Athletic Director Nicholas Davidson said.

In his letter, Hall called the administration an "obstacle." He said there was a lack of support in hiring coaches in a timely manner, issues with lack of equipment and getting a budget in a timely manner.

"There's a lof of things they're slow to act on, and it puts kids at a disadvantage," Hall said.

Davidson insisted the reason for Hall's resignation was the decision by the school not to hire his brother as a coach.

Locke was 2-8 last season.

