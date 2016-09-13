Football: Unbeaten San Fernando faces tough test from South Gate on Friday

San Fernando, off to a 3-0 start, including a 47-0 win over University last week, faces its toughest challenge to date with a nonleague road game on Friday night against host South Gate (2-1).

"It's a good test for us to see where we are at," San Fernando Coach Robert Garcia said.

South Gate has some offensive firepower behind receiver Jamaal Neal and running back Tremar Holiness, who's had games of 134 yards rushing against Westchester and 119 yards against Arleta.

The Tigers received a strong game from junior running back Michael Alejandro last week. He gained 141 yards and scored one touchdown. Alex Gonzalez had two sacks.

If San Fernando can get past South Gate, an unbeaten regular season would be very much within reach.

