Football: Upland is making improvement but next up is No. 1 Mater Dei

Upland (2-1) is making progress with a young team. The Highlanders knocked off Redlands East Valley, 44-34, last week.

The only problem is Upland faces No. 1-ranked Santa Ana Mater Dei (3-0) on Friday at Santa Ana Stadium.

"Offensively, this is probably the best Mater Dei team we've seen in a long time," Upland Coach Tim Salter said.

Salter was encouraged with the improved play of his defensive line, led by Paul Munoz and Andre Barnes. Linebacker Corey Thomas, the son of defensive coordinator Darryl Thomas, returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Upland and Mater Dei are filled with promising underclassmen, so both teams should benefit from this showdown.

