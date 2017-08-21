Football: Week Zero schedule

Thursday, August 24th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Claremont at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Covina at Arroyo, 7 p.m.

Kaiser vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Los Amigos vs. Fairmont Prep at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Pasadena at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Perris vs. Arlington at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge vs. Cypress at Western, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Crenshaw vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Crescenta Valley vs. Naples (Fla.) Collier at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (Kissimmee, Fla.), 9 p.m. PT

Dorsey vs. Calabasas at Agoura, 7 p.m.

St. Genevieve at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.

Whittier Christian vs. Kissimmee (Fla.) Poinciana at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (Kissimmee, Fla.), 6 p.m. PT

Friday, August 25th

CITY

NONLEAGUE

Bell at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Bernstein at Grant, 7 p.m.

Eagle Rock at South Gate, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Fremont at Arleta, 3 p.m.

Gardena at Los Angeles Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Sotomayor, 4 p.m.

Huntington Park at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Legacy at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Locke vs. View Park at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Marshall at Belmont, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Wilson at Santee, 7 p.m.

Manual Arts at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.

Mendez at Contreras, 7 p.m.

Palisades at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Panorama at Chavez, 7 p.m.

Reseda at Monroe, 7 p.m.

Rivera at Marquez, 7 p.m.

South East at San Pedro, 7 p.m.

Taft at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.

Van Nuys at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Verdugo Hills at Torres, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Alta Loma at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Baldwin Park at El Monte, 7 p.m.

Banning at Hemet, 7 p.m.

Big Bear at Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Bolsa Grande at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.

Burbank at Monrovia, 7 p.m.

CSDR at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.

Cajon at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.

Camarillo at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Canyon Country Canyon at Moorpark, 7 p.m.

Carnegie vs. Beverly Hills at Culver City, 7 p.m.

Cathedral City at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Cerritos Valley Christian at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

Chino Hills at Ayala, 7 p.m.

Citrus Hill at Barstow, 7 p.m.

Citrus Valley at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.

Corona Santiago at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.

Damien at Chino, 7 p.m.

Dana Hills vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Desert Mirage at Indio, 7 p.m.

Dominguez at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Don Lugo at Warren, 7 p.m.

Duarte vs. Pasadena Marshall at Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Edison at Tesoro, 7 p.m.

El Rancho vs. Norwalk at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.

Etiwanda vs. Summit at Miller, 7 p.m.

Fontana at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.

Foothill at Atascadero, 7 p.m.

Gabrielino at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.

Ganesha at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

Glenn vs. Magnolia at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Grace Brethren at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.

Grand Terrace at Chaffey, 7 p.m.

Granite Hills vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.

Hacienda Heights Wilson vs. Gladstone at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Hawthorne at La Canada, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Great Oak, 7 p.m.

Hesperia at Elsinore, 7 p.m.

Highland vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.

Hoover at Campbell Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Springs at Ramona, 7 p.m.

JSerra vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Katella vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Keppel at Malibu, 4 p.m.

La Habra at Upland, 7 p.m.

Lakeside at Adelanto, 7 p.m.

Leuzinger at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Lompoc at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Cabrillo at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Jordan at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Poly vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Los Osos at Carter, 7 p.m.

Maranatha at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

Mary Star at Bosco Tech, 7 p.m.

Mater Dei at Bishop Amat, 7 p.m.

Mayfair at Long Beach Wilson, 7 p.m.

McAuliffe at Vasquez, 7 p.m.

Montclair at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.

Morro Bay at Righetti, 7 p.m.

Muir at Compton, 7 p.m.

Nogales at Garey, 7 p.m.

Nordhoff at Hueneme, 7 p.m.

Northview at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.

Oaks Christian at Chaminade, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran at La Mirada, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.

Palm Desert at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.

Palmdale at Ridgecrest Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Pasadena Poly at Temple City, 7 p.m.

Peninsula at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Placentia Valencia at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

Pomona vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Quartz Hill at Sultana, 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.

Rancho Mirage at Beaumont, 7 p.m.

Redlands at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

Redondo at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame at Xavier Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Rosemead at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Rowland at Walnut, 7 p.m.

Royal at Buena, 7 p.m.

San Bernardino vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

San Juan Hills at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.

San Marino at Los Altos, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe at Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Santa Margarita at Downey, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria St. Joseph at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Santa Paula at Channel Islands, 7:30 p.m.

Savanna at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Schurr at California, 7 p.m.

Segerstrom vs. Santa Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Serrano vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.

Servite at Norco, 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Silverado at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Simi Valley vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.

South El Monte vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Southlands Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 7 p.m.

St. Monica at Agoura, 7 p.m.

Tahquitz at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Temecula Valley at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.

Thousand Oaks at Ventura, 7 p.m.

Trinity Classical Academy at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.

Valley View at Corona, 7 p.m.

Victor Valley at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.

Viewpoint at Mountain View, 7 p.m.