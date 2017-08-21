Football: Week Zero schedule

Thursday, August 24th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Claremont at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Covina at Arroyo, 7 p.m.
Kaiser vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Los Amigos vs. Fairmont Prep at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Pasadena at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Perris vs. Arlington at Ramona, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge vs. Cypress at Western, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Crenshaw vs. South Hills at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
Crescenta Valley vs. Naples (Fla.) Collier at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (Kissimmee, Fla.), 9 p.m. PT
Dorsey vs. Calabasas at Agoura, 7 p.m.
St. Genevieve at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.
Whittier Christian vs. Kissimmee (Fla.) Poinciana at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (Kissimmee, Fla.), 6 p.m. PT
Friday, August 25th
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Bell at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Bernstein at Grant, 7 p.m.
Eagle Rock at South Gate, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Fremont at Arleta, 3 p.m.
Gardena at Los Angeles Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Hawkins at Sotomayor, 4 p.m.
Huntington Park at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Legacy at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Locke vs. View Park at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Marshall at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Wilson at Santee, 7 p.m.
Manual Arts at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.
Mendez at Contreras, 7 p.m.
Palisades at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Panorama at Chavez, 7 p.m.
Reseda at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Rivera at Marquez, 7 p.m.
South East at San Pedro, 7 p.m.
Taft at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.
Van Nuys at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Verdugo Hills at Torres, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Alta Loma at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Anaheim Canyon at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Baldwin Park at El Monte, 7 p.m.
Banning at Hemet, 7 p.m.
Big Bear at Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Bolsa Grande at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.
Burbank at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
CSDR at Santa Rosa Academy, 7 p.m.
Cajon at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.
Camarillo at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Canyon Country Canyon at Moorpark, 7 p.m.
Carnegie vs. Beverly Hills at Culver City, 7 p.m.
Cathedral City at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.
Cerritos Valley Christian at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.
Chino Hills at Ayala, 7 p.m.
Citrus Hill at Barstow, 7 p.m.
Citrus Valley at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.
Corona Santiago at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.
Damien at Chino, 7 p.m.
Dana Hills vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Desert Mirage at Indio, 7 p.m.
Dominguez at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Don Lugo at Warren, 7 p.m.
Duarte vs. Pasadena Marshall at Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Edison at Tesoro, 7 p.m.
El Rancho vs. Norwalk at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.
Etiwanda vs. Summit at Miller, 7 p.m.
Fontana at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.
Foothill at Atascadero, 7 p.m.
Gabrielino at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.
Ganesha at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Pacifica at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.
Glenn vs. Magnolia at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Grace Brethren at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Grand Terrace at Chaffey, 7 p.m.
Granite Hills vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.
Hacienda Heights Wilson vs. Gladstone at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Hawthorne at La Canada, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Great Oak, 7 p.m.
Hesperia at Elsinore, 7 p.m.
Highland vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.
Hoover at Campbell Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Springs at Ramona, 7 p.m.
JSerra vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Katella vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.
Keppel at Malibu, 4 p.m.
La Habra at Upland, 7 p.m.
Lakeside at Adelanto, 7 p.m.
Leuzinger at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Lompoc at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Cabrillo at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Jordan at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Poly vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.
Los Osos at Carter, 7 p.m.
Maranatha at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.
Mary Star at Bosco Tech, 7 p.m.
Mater Dei at Bishop Amat, 7 p.m.
Mayfair at Long Beach Wilson, 7 p.m.
McAuliffe at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Montclair at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.
Morro Bay at Righetti, 7 p.m.
Muir at Compton, 7 p.m.
Nogales at Garey, 7 p.m.
Nordhoff at Hueneme, 7 p.m.
Northview at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.
Oaks Christian at Chaminade, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.
Orange Lutheran at La Mirada, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.
Pacific at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.
Palm Desert at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Ridgecrest Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Pasadena Poly at Temple City, 7 p.m.
Peninsula at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Pioneer Valley at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
Placentia Valencia at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.
Pomona vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Quartz Hill at Sultana, 7 p.m.
Rancho Christian at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
Rancho Mirage at Beaumont, 7 p.m.
Redlands at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
Redondo at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.
Riverside Notre Dame at Xavier Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Rosemead at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Rowland at Walnut, 7 p.m.
Royal at Buena, 7 p.m.
San Bernardino vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
San Juan Hills at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
San Marcos at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.
San Marino at Los Altos, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Santa Margarita at Downey, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria St. Joseph at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Santa Paula at Channel Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Savanna at Bassett, 7 p.m.
Schurr at California, 7 p.m.
Segerstrom vs. Santa Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
Serrano vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.
Servite at Norco, 7 p.m.
Sierra Canyon at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Silverado at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Simi Valley vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.
South El Monte vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.
Southlands Christian at Arrowhead Christian, 7 p.m.
St. Monica at Agoura, 7 p.m.
Tahquitz at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Temecula Valley at San Jacinto, 7 p.m.
Thousand Oaks at Ventura, 7 p.m.
Trinity Classical Academy at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.
Valley View at Corona, 7 p.m.
Victor Valley at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Viewpoint at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.
Webb at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, 7 p.m.
West Covina at Colony, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Western Christian vs. Calvary Murrieta at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Whittier vs. Sonora at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Workman vs. La Puente at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 7 p.m.
Yucca Valley at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Alemany at San Fernando, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield Centennial at Diamond Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Frontier vs. Lompoc Cabrillo at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Harvard-Westlake, 7 p.m.
Boron at Lake Isabella Kern Valley, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Carlsbad Army-Navy, 7 p.m.
California City at Knight, 7 p.m.
Carson at Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha, 7 p.m.
Crespi at Sylmar, 7 p.m.
El Camino Real vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College (Ventura), 7 p.m.
Fairfax at Loyola, 7 p.m.
Gardena Serra at Narbonne, 7 p.m.
Garfield at Montebello, 7 p.m.
Granada Hills Kennedy vs. Heritage Christian at Valley College, 7 p.m.
Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Inglewood at Angelou, 7 p.m.
Irvine at Vista Rancho Buena Vista, 7 p.m.
Laguna Hills at San Mateo Hillsdale, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara City College (Santa Barbara), 7:30 p.m.
Lemoore vs. Paso Robles at Flamson MS (Paso Robles), 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Hamilton at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Millikan at West Adams, 7 p.m.
New Westminster (British Columbia) at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.
North Torrance at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.
Oxnard at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Pittsburg at Corona Centennial, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Littlerock, 7 p.m.
San Clemente at Oceanside, 7 p.m.
San Diego Montgomery at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
San Marcos Mission Hills at Paramount, 7 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Aquinas, 7 p.m.
St. Paul at Venice, 7 p.m.
Temecula Prep at Pine Valley Mountain Empire, 7 p.m.
Templeton at Aptos, 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County, 5 p.m. PT
Vista Tri-City Christian vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at San Clemente, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
La Verne Lutheran at Bloomington Christian, 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian vs. Calvary Baptist at Damien, 7 p.m.
Price at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.
Riverside County Education Academy at Faith Baptist, 3 p.m.
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Chadwick at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian vs. San Marcos St. Joseph Academy at Connors Park (San Marcos), 7 p.m.
Fulton at Flintridge Prep, 7 p.m.
Joshua Springs vs. Bagdad (Ariz.) at Northern Arizona U. (Flagstaff, Ariz.), 7 p.m.
New Designs University Park at Sage Hill, 7 p.m.
North Valley Military Institute at Westmark, 3:30 p.m.
Upland Christian vs. El Cajon Foothills Christian at Seau Field (La Mesa), 7 p.m.
Zephyr Cove (Nev.) Whittell at Mammoth, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 26th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Bonita vs. San Dimas at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
California Military Institute vs. Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Cerritos at Western, 7 p.m.
Crean Lutheran vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Orange Coast College, 7:30 p.m.
Fountain Valley vs. Troy at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Rialto vs. Orange Vista at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.
Saddleback Valley Christian vs. Northwood at Portola (Irvine), 7 p.m.
Salesian vs. Verbum Dei at Los Angeles Southwest College, 4 p.m.
Saugus vs. Santa Barbara at Santa Barbara City College (Santa Barbara), 7 p.m.
St. Bernard vs. Santa Clarita Christian at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Carlsbad La Costa Canyon vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Downey Calvary Chapel at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.
Lone Pine at Academy of Careers & Exploration, 1 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Bright Star at Villanova Prep, 2 p.m.