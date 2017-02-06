Football: Wyatt Davis, Jacob Callier top All-CIF Division 1

The All-CIF football teams have been released, and the St. John Bosco duo of linemen Wyatt Davis and Jacob Callier have been named the offensive and defensive players of the year in Division 1.

In Division 2, quarterback Jack Sears of San Clemente and defensive end Jaelan Phillips of Redlands East Valley and linebacker Austin Moore of San Clemente received top awards.

In Division 3, the offensive player of the year was QB Griffin O'Connor of Edison. The defensive player of the year was lineman Kenny Carmichael of Edison.

In Division 4, running back Bobby Cole of Sierra Canyon and defensive back Brian Casteel of Charter Oak received top honors.

In Division 5, the top honorees were QB Tristan Gebbia of Calabasas and linebacker Richard Cage of Roosevelt.

In Division 6, running back Tyler Nevens of Los Altos and linebacker KJ Latu of Paraclete were honored.

In Division 7, running back Eric Melesio of Norte Vista and linebacker Pika Fakava of San Gorgonio lead the team.

