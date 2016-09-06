Former Harvard-Westlake basketball player Henry Vogel is Allan Malamud scholarship winner

Henry Vogel, a former Harvard-Westlake basketball player who also was editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, has been named recipient of the Allan Malamud Memorial Award given annually by the Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

Vogel will be honored during the newest induction ceremony on Jan. 28 at the Skirball Cultural Center.

The award is named in honor of the former Los Angeles Times columnist and Los Angeles Herald-Examiner sports editor.

Vogel had a 4.37 grade-point average at Harvard-Westlake and is now attending Dartmouth. He played on the Wolverines' state championship basketball team.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter