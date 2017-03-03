Girls' basketball: Bishop Montgomery wins 1A championship

Senior guard Jessica Malazarte of Bishop Montgomery will never be forgotten by Knight faithful after her three-pointer with 29 seconds left wiped out a two-point deficit and was the key basket in a 41-38 victory over Huntington Beach in the Southern Section 1A girls' championship game on Friday night at Azusa Pacific.

After Sophia Carroll made two free throws with 3.1 seconds left, Huntington Beach tried a desperation shot that didn't come close, and Bishop Montgomery broke out into a celebration.

Kayla Padilla scored 15 points and Malazarte had 14. Francesca Wade-Sanchez finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds for Huntington Beach, the Sunset League champion.

