Girls' basketball: City playoff pairings

NOTE: WILL BE UPDATED WITH REMAINING DIVISIONS AS PAIRINGS ARE RELEASED.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Saturday (Feb. 18), 7 p.m.

#8 Legacy at #1 Fairfax

#5 Eagle Rock at #4 Granada Hills

#6 Carson at #3 El Camino Real

#7 Narbonne at #2 Palisades

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 25, 2 and 4 p.m. at Roybal. Championship, Mar. 4, 5 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills. CONSOLATION BRACKET--Quarterfinals, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Mar. 1, 7 p.m.; final, Mar. 3, 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#16 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Westchester

#9 Los Angeles University at #8 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#12 Taft at #5 Sylmar

#13 Sun Valley Poly at #4 View Park

#14 San Pedro at #3 Birmingham

#11 North Hollywood at #6 Los Angeles CES

#10 Los Angeles Marshall at #7 Garfield

#15 Bell at #2 Venice

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Roybal. Championship, Mar. 4, 1 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.