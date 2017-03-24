Girls' basketball: Freshman Katherine Goostrey leads Rosary to Division III title

"Amazing freshman" is how Fullerton Rosary Coach Rich Yoon described 5-foot-7 guard Katherine Goostrey.

All Goostrey did on Saturday was score 26 points to lead Rosary to the state Division III championship with a 62-45 win over Moraga Campolindo at the Golden 1 Center.

"Best freshman I've ever had," said Yoon, in his 26th seeason. "She's one of those kids who'd run through a wall for you."

Rosary (30-5), the third-place finisher in the tough Trinity League, used experience from facing top teams to win its first state title in girls basketball.

The all-girls school associated with Servite also had a loud, enthusiastic rooting section.

Rebekah Obinma had 12 points and 17 rebounds. Camille Lira added 10 points, six assists and 11 rebounds.

Haley Van Dyke led Campolindo with 25 points and 22 rebounds.

