Girls' basketball: Harvard-Westlake advances to Open Division semifinals

Harvard-Westlake has advanced to the semifinals of the Southern Seciton Open Division girls' playoffs.

The Wolverines defeated Lakeside, 60-50, on Wednesday night.

Justine Barraza scored 20 points, Jayda Ruffus-Milner had 12 and Jayla Ruffus-Milner added 10.

Etiwanda defeated Gardena Serra, 66-59, and will face Harvard-Westlake in the semifinals. Long Beach Poly defeated Ventura, 63-50.

Poly will face Troy in the other semifinal. Troy defeated Sierra Canyon, 68-56, in overtime.

In a consolation bracket game, Windward defeated Mater Dei, 67-63, in double overtime. Charisma Osborne, who finished with 20 points, made a three-pointer beyond the half-court line at the end of the first overtime to save Windward.

