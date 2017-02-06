BUSINESS
Californians are paying billions for power they don't need
Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Girls' basketball: Judi Edwards delivers on promise for Fairfax to defeat Palisades

Eric Sondheimer
Contact ReporterVarsity Times Insider

When Judi Edwards had to come out of retirement for a second time and take over as girls' basketball coach at Fairfax two weeks ago, she asserted that the Lions would beat City Section title favorite Palisades the next time they had the opportunity.

Well, her players delivered on Monday night. Fairfax defeated the Dolphins on their home court, 64-59, to pull into a first-place tie in the Western League.

Fatou Semebene and Dawnyel Lair each scored 16 points. Chelsey Gipson led Palisades with 24 points.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
61°