Girls' basketball: Judi Edwards delivers on promise for Fairfax to defeat Palisades

When Judi Edwards had to come out of retirement for a second time and take over as girls' basketball coach at Fairfax two weeks ago, she asserted that the Lions would beat City Section title favorite Palisades the next time they had the opportunity.

Well, her players delivered on Monday night. Fairfax defeated the Dolphins on their home court, 64-59, to pull into a first-place tie in the Western League.

Fatou Semebene and Dawnyel Lair each scored 16 points. Chelsey Gipson led Palisades with 24 points.

