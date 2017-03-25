Girls' basketball: Sacramento West Campus wins Division IV title

A dominating rebounding performance, particularly offensive rebounding, helped propel Sacramento West Campus to a 63-55 win over Los Osos in the CIF state championship Division IV girls' final on Saturday morning at Golden 1 Center.

West Campus had 22 offensive rebounds to Los Osos' 10 and outrebounded Los Osos, 44-32.

"To struggle with that was quite frustrating," Los Osos Coach Dawnesha Buckner said.

The score was tied, 49-49, after three quarters. That's when junior point guard Kiara Jefferson took over. She finished with 24 points.

The good news for Los Osos was the performance of its young players. Freshman Breanne Ha scored 24 points. Sophomore Peyton Van Soest had 12 points. Junior Dynnah Bucker scored 11 points. Freshman Destiny Okonkwo had 11 rebounds.

Los Osos finished 27-4.

