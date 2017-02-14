Girls' basketball: Southern Section playoff scores

DIVISION 6

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Ramona Convent 27, Hillcrest Christian 11

La Sierra Academy 45, Joshua Springs 26

Southlands Christian 34, Yeshiva 30

Mammoth 51, Lee Vining 33

Vistamar 35, Waverly 20

Palm Valley 28, Calvary Baptist 26

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Ramona Convent at #1 Rolling Hills Prep

La Sierra Academy at Lake Arrowhead Christian

Lucerne Valley at Riverside County Education Academy

Southlands Christian at Trona

Tarbut V'Torah at Santa Clarita Christian

Newbury Park Adventist at Coast Union

Mammoth at Santa Barbara Providence

Temecula Prep at #4 Linfield Christian

Vistamar at #3 Carnegie

Los Angeles Adventist at Coastal Christian

Cornerstone Christian at Einstein

Calvary Murrieta at Samueli

Palm Valley at Academy of Careers & Exploration

Sacred Heart of Jesus at Lycee International

Big Pine at Oakwood

Cuyama Valley at #2 Grace Brethren

Notes: Second round, Saturday, 7 p.m.; quarterfinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center.