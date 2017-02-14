Girls' basketball: Southern Section playoff scores

DIVISION 6
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Ramona Convent 27, Hillcrest Christian 11
La Sierra Academy 45, Joshua Springs 26
Southlands Christian 34, Yeshiva 30
Mammoth 51, Lee Vining 33
Vistamar 35, Waverly 20
Palm Valley 28, Calvary Baptist 26
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Ramona Convent at #1 Rolling Hills Prep
La Sierra Academy at Lake Arrowhead Christian
Lucerne Valley at Riverside County Education Academy
Southlands Christian at Trona
Tarbut V'Torah at Santa Clarita Christian
Newbury Park Adventist at Coast Union
Mammoth at Santa Barbara Providence
Temecula Prep at #4 Linfield Christian
Vistamar at #3 Carnegie
Los Angeles Adventist at Coastal Christian
Cornerstone Christian at Einstein
Calvary Murrieta at Samueli
Palm Valley at Academy of Careers & Exploration
Sacred Heart of Jesus at Lycee International
Big Pine at Oakwood
Cuyama Valley at #2 Grace Brethren
Notes: Second round, Saturday, 7 p.m.; quarterfinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center.