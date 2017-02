Girls' basketball: Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Championship quarterfinals, Wednesday

Long Beach Poly 63, Ventura 50

Troy 68, Sierra Canyon 56 (OT)

Harvard-Westlake 60, Lakeside 50

Etiwanda 66, Gardena Serra 59

Consolation second round, Wednesday

Brea Olinda 56, Orangewood Academy 44

Alemany 55, Chaminade 49

Windward 67, Mater Dei 63 (2OT)

Fairmont Prep 64, Millikan 42

Championship semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#1 Long Beach Poly at Troy

#2 Etiwanda at Harvard-Westlake

Consolation quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Gardena Serra at Brea Olinda

Alemany at Harvard-Westlake

#3 Windward at #4 Sierra Canyon

Fairmont Prep at Ventura

Notes: Consolation semifinals, Tuesday/Mar. 1; consolation finals, Mar. 2/3 at home sites. Championship, March 4 at Honda Center.

DIVISION 1AA

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

St. Anthony 64, Redondo 62

Canyon Country Canyon 49, Sonora 43

Valencia 73, Los Alamitos 53

Oaks Christian 59, Eastvale Roosevelt 44

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m

#4 Canyon Country Canyon at St. Anthony

Oaks Christian at Valencia

DIVISION 1A

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

King 62, Mira Costa 54

Bishop Montgomery 58, El Rancho 41

Huntington Beach 51, Duarte 34

Esperanza 48, Riverside North 44

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m

#1 King at #4 Bishop Montgomery

#3 Huntington Beach at #2 Esperanza

DIVISION 2AA

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Rosary 76, Twentynine Palms 75 (OT)

JSerra 49, Los Altos 47

Rowland 53, Walnut 52

Camarillo 57, Downey 39

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m

#1 Rosary at JSerra

#2 Camarillo at #3 Rowland

DIVISION 2A

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Righetti 67, Carter 60

Marlborough 52, Lompoc 49

Leuzinger 71, Lompoc Cabrillo 61

Glendale 50, Aliso Niguel 49

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m

Marlborough at #1 Righetti

Leuzinger at Glendale

DIVISION 3AA

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Glendora 66, Yucca Valley 28

Oxnard Pacifica 62, San Jacinto 50

Thousand Oaks 51, Palos Verdes 44

Bishop Amat 47, San Clemente 29

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m

Oxnard Pacifica at #1 Glendora

#2 Bishop Amat at Thousand Oaks

DIVISION 3A

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Los Osos 64, Crossroads 45

Viewpoint 61, Rancho Verde 46

Lancaster 50, Moorpark 42

La Salle 68, Flintridge Prep 61

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m

#1 Los Osos at #4 Viewpoint

#3 Lancaster at La Salle

DIVISION 4AA

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Village Christian 46, Nipomo 35

Pasadena 54, Whittier Christian 48

Cerritos Valley Christian 50, California 40

Oxford Academy 49, Laguna Hills 42

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m

#1 Village Christian at #4 Pasadena

#2 Oxford Academy at #3 Cerritos Valley Christian

DIVISION 4A

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Foothill Tech 58, Pacific 31

Beverly Hills 44, Pioneer 41

Pomona 51, Aquinas 32

Knight 44, Whitney 40

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m

#1 Foothill Tech at #4 Beverly Hills

#3 Pomona at #2 Knight

DIVISION 5AA

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Heritage Christian 61, La Reina 50

Pilibos 47, Pasadena Poly 42

Crean Lutheran 53, University Prep 42

Westridge 51, Coachella Valley 50

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m

#4 Pilibos at #1 Heritage Christian

#3 Crean Lutheran at Westridge

DIVISION 5A

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Bell-Jeff 44, Trinity Classical 23

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 56, California Military 33

Sherman Indian 66, Mary Star 45

Chadwick 66, Boron 28

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m

#1 Bell-Jeff at #4 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

#2 Chadwick at #3 Sherman Indian

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Rolling Hills Prep 76, Lucerne Valley 11

Linfield Christian 58, Santa Clarita Christian 44

Carnegie 61, Einstein 34

Grace Brethren 65, Sacred Heart of Jesus 44

Semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m

#4 Linfield Christian at #1 Rolling Hills Prep

#3 Carnegie at #2 Grace Brethren

Notes: Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center.