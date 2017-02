Girls' soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Second round, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Webb at Academy for Academic Excellence

Second round, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Second round, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Second round, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Second round, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Second round, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Second round, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 San Gabriel Mission at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian

de Toledo at Saddleback Valley Christian

Fillmore at Arroyo

Laguna Blanca at #4 Lennox Academy

#3 Carpinteria at El Monte

Pomona at Pacific

CAMS at Alverno

#2 Rancho Mirage at Ganesha

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 24, 3 or 5 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 28, 3 or 5 p.m. Championships, Mar. 3-4 at Warren and Corona.