Girls' soccer: Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

GIRLS' SOCCER

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Second round, Tuesday

JSerra 3, Los Osos 1

Los Alamitos 4, Palos Verdes 0

Chino Hills 2, Corona Santiago 0

Huntington Beach 0, San Clemente 0 (Huntington Beach advances on penalties, 4-1)

Troy 2, Westlake 1 (OT)

Mater Dei 2, Tesoro 2 (Mater Dei advances on penalties, 3-2)

Hart 1, Upland 0 (OT)

Aliso Niguel 1, Santa Margarita 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Los Alamitos at #1 JSerra

Chino Hills at Huntington Beach

Troy at Mater Dei

Hart at #2 Aliso Niguel

DIVISION 2

Second round, Tuesday

Corona del Mar 2, Riverside Poly 0

La Mirada 2, Quartz Hill 1

Temecula Valley 3, West Ranch 0

Irvine University 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 1

Moorpark 1. Warren 0

Sunny Hills 1, Redlands East Valley 0

Newbury Park 3, Valencia 1

Vista Murrieta 3, El Dorado 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

La Mirada at #1 Corona del Mar

Temecula Valley at Irvine University

#3 Moorpark at Sunny Hills

Newbury Park at #2 Vista Murrieta

DIVISION 3

Second round, Tuesday

Bishop Amat 4, El Modena 2

Chaminade 2, St. Margaret's 0

Claremont 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Royal 4, Serrano 0

Oak Hills 3, Santa Monica 2 (OT)

Flintridge Prep 4, San Marcos 0

Glendora 3, Oxnard 0

South Torrance 1, Arcadia 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Chaminade at #1 Bishop Amat

Royal at Claremont

Oak Hills at Flintridge Prep

Glendora at #2 South Torrance

DIVISION 4

Second round, Tuesday

Paloma Valley 1, La Quinta 0

Alemany 3, Estancia 2 (OT)

Alta Loma 1, Oxnard Pacifica 0

Sierra Canyon 1, West Covina 0 (OT)

Brentwood 1, Camarillo 0 (OT)

Temescal Canyon 1, Marymount 0

Bloomington 1, Santa Ynez 0 (OT)

Laguna Beach 3, California 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Alemany at Paloma Valley

Alta Loma at #4 Sierra Canyon

Temescal Canyon at #3 Brentwood

Bloomington at #2 Laguna Beach

DIVISION 5

Second round, Tuesday

Palm Desert 2, Rancho Verde 1

Western Christian 1, La Sierra 0 (OT)

Viewpoint 2, Summit 1

Santa Paula 3, Montclair 0

Gabrielino 2, Colony 1

San Dimas 6, Jurupa Valley 1

Crean Lutheran 2, Windward 1

Maranatha 2, Cathedral City 2 Maranatha advances on penalties, 8-7)

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Western Christian at #1 Palm Desert

Viewpoint at Santa Paula

Gabrielino at San Dimas

Crean Lutheran at Maranatha

DIVISION 6

Second round, Tuesday

Grace Brethren 5, Riverside Prep 1

Coachella Valley 0, Ontario 0 (Coachella Valley advances on penalties, 5-4)

Katella 2, Santa Rosa Academy 0

Beaumont 1, Rialto 0

West Valley 4, Moreno Valley 1

Webb 1, Academy for Academic Excellence 0

Jurupa Hills 3, Nuview Bridge 1

Cerritos Valley Christian 7, Anaheim 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Grace Brethren at Coachella Valley

#4 Beaumont at Katella

Webb at West Valley

Jurupa Hills at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian

DIVISION 7

Second round, Tuesday

San Gabriel Mission 1, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 0

Saddleback Valley Christian 2, de Toledo 1

Arroyo 1, Fillmore 0

Lennox Academy 1, Laguna Blanca 1 (Lennox Academy advances on penalties, 2-0)

El Monte 1, Carpinteria 1 (El Monte advances on penalties, 5-4)

Pacific 3, Pomona 2 (OT)

Alverno 1, CAMS 0 (OT)

Rancho Mirage 2, Ganesha 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 San Gabriel Mission at Saddleback Valley Christian

Arroyo at #4 Lennox Academy

El Monte at Pacific

Alverno at #2 Rancho Mirage

Notes: Semifinals, Feb. 28, 3 or 5 p.m. Championships, Mar. 3-4 at Warren and Corona.