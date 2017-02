Girls' water polo: Saturday's Southern Section quarterfinal schedule

GIRLS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Laguna Beach vs. Los Alamitos at Belmont Plaza Pool (Long Beach), 3 p.m.

#4 Dos Pueblos vs. Orange Lutheran at Santiago Canyon College, 2 p.m.

Corona del Mar vs. #3 San Marcos at Santa Barbara HS, 1 p.m.

Foothill at #2 Mater Dei, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Troy vs. #1 Agoura at Cal Lutheran U., 2 p.m.

#4 Schurr vs. La Canada at Diamond Bar, 2 p.m.

#3 King at Santa Monica, 10 a.m.

#2 Riverside Poly at Arroyo Grande, noon

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Villa Park at Rancho Cucamonga, 2 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at #4 Righetti, 2 p.m.

#3 Corona Santiago vs. Warren at Downey, 10:30 a.m.

#2 Redondo at La Serna at Rio Hondo College, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Anaheim Canyon vs. Segerstrom at Santa Ana Valley, 5 p.m.

#4 Claremont vs. Yucaipa at Crafton Hills College, 5 p.m.

Laguna Hills at #3 Peninsula, 11 a.m.

Oxnard at #2 South Pasadena, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Saturday

#1 Pasadena Poly vs. Fullerton at Sunny Hills, 2 p.m.

#4 Santa Ana Valley at Malibu, 2 p.m.

Cajon vs. #3 Xavier Prep at Palm Desert Aquatic Center, 11 a.m.

Alemany at #2 Tesoro, 11:30 a.m.

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Alta Loma at #1 Lakeside, 5 p.m.

#4 Garden Grove at Downey, 12:30 p.m.

Costa Mesa at Redlands East Valley, 11 a.m.

Webb vs. #2 Paso Robles at Arroyo Grande, 1:30 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Estancia vs. #1 Santa Ynez at Righetti, 12:30 p.m.

#4 Whittier vs. Western at La Palma Kennedy, 2:30 p.m.

#3 Chaffey at Nipomo, 11 a.m.

Valley View at #2 Diamond Bar, 12:30 p.m.

Notes: Semifinals, Wednesday at alternate sites. Championships, Feb. 25 at Heritage Park (Irvine).