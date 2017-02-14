It's soccer mania for Arturo Lopez and family

The Lopez family and Arturo Lopez, in particular, figure to be plenty busy during the Southern Section soccer playoffs.

Arturo is the head coach of Cathedral, seeded No. 1 in Division 1 boys.

His brother, Francisco, is head coach of San Gabriel Mission's girls' team, which is in the Division 7 playoffs.

Arturo also has three nieces playing on San Gabriel Mission _ Alyssa, Juliana and Isabella.

So you know that the Lopez family is going to be soccer crazy for the next month.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter