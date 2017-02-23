Soccer: Loyola has four players who went to same elementary school

Just call them Loyola High’s “Four Amigos.”

Senior Marco Sanchez, his brother, junior Nico Sanchez, junior Diego Avila and freshman Tomas Greigo all attended the same K through 8 school growing up, Sequoyah in Pasadena.

They met as elementary school students and on club teams and now they’re playing together on a Loyola team that has reached the Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals.

“We all love playing soccer very much,” Avila said. “It’s something we’ve grown up with all our lives and it’s part of us. I think soccer creates friendships and bonds. That’s what we have. We really connect on the field. The better you know someone, the better you play with them.”

Nico arrived at Sequoyah in fifth grade, Marco in sixth. Their parents knew the Avilas. Avila and Greigo were at Sequoyah from first grade on. The Sanchez brothers were destined to go to Loyola because their father went there. The other two decided Loyola would also be good for them.

Each is a top student. Marco has a 4.2 GPA and his brother is at 4.3. Avila is at 4.0 and Greigo, in his first year, is at 3.6. Greigo is considered the best young player at Loyola. Marco starts. The other two come off the bench.

“For me, it’s nice to have what I say is family at the school,” Marco said.

Added Nico: “I think it’s kind of neat. I really appreciate he [Greigo] came to this school because I love Loyola and love the bond we share as brothers, and it’s good Tomas will be able to share the experience.”