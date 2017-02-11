Football: QB Matt Corral leaves Oaks Christian

Matt Corral, a USC commit who has started for the last three seasons at Oaks Christian, is no longer enrolled at the school.

Corral, in a Tweet on Saturday night, confirmed that he would be going to another school.

“I did not get expelled nor did I punch anyone,” he said. “I ran into problems at a school that is biased towards money.”

Corral’s departure is a severe blow to a football program that has relied on him for three seasons. The school has several promising young quarterbacks but none with Corral’s experience or known success.

Coach Jim Benkert declined comment. Corral will be a senior in the fall.