Prep baseball season begins next week for City Section teams

The Poly Classic is set to open the high school baseball season for City Section teams beginning next Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The top opening game will have Sun Valley Poly and ace left-hander Danny Pimienta taking on host Venice and All-City shortstop Nick Atkins in a 6 p.m. game. Pimienta signed with Cal State Northridge. Atkins signed with New Mexico.

Other games on Feb. 17: Roosevelt at Hamilton; Marshall at Sylmar; Verdugo Hills at Bell; Fairfax at Arleta; Chavez at Wilson; Van Nuys at VASS; Granada Hills at Westchester; North Hollywood at South Gate; Locke at Monroe; Taft at Franklin; Eagle Rock at Lakeview.

Southern Section teams begin their season on Feb. 25.

