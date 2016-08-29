Riverside is new site for Southern Section cross country finals

The Southern Section has announced that Riverside City Cross Country Course, formerly the Riverside Golf Club, will be the site for its prelims and championships this season.

Mt. SAC, which has hosted many of the Southern Section finals, is expected to be undergoing renovations.

The prelims are Nov. 11-12 and the finals are on Nov. 19.

Dana Hills is ranked No. 1 in the preseason Division 1 boys' rankings. Great Oak is ranked No. 1 in girls.

Here's the link to preseason rankings.

