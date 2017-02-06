BUSINESS
Sierra Canyon takes over as No. 1 team in Southern Section basketball

Eric Sondheimer
With one week left in the regular season, Sierra Canyon is the new No. 1 team in boys' basketball in this week's Southern Section Division 1AA coaches' poll.

That means the Trailblazers will be the No. 1 seed for the Open Division if they finish off this week without losing.

Chino Hills dropped to No. 2, Mater Dei is No. 3 and Bishop Montgomery No. 4.

In girls' basketball, Long Beach Poly is No. 1 and Etiwanda No. 2 in 1AA.

