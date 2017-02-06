Sierra Canyon takes over as No. 1 team in Southern Section basketball

With one week left in the regular season, Sierra Canyon is the new No. 1 team in boys' basketball in this week's Southern Section Division 1AA coaches' poll.

That means the Trailblazers will be the No. 1 seed for the Open Division if they finish off this week without losing.

Chino Hills dropped to No. 2, Mater Dei is No. 3 and Bishop Montgomery No. 4.

Here's the link to complete rankings.

In girls' basketball, Long Beach Poly is No. 1 and Etiwanda No. 2 in 1AA.

Here's the link to complete rankings.

Cathedral is No. 1 in Division 1 boys' soccer, followed by Redlands East Valley and Santa Barbara. Here's the link to complete rankings.

JSerra holds No. 1 in Division 1 girls' soccer. Here's the link to rankings.

