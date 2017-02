Soccer: Granada Hills, Fremont advance to City Section Division I final

Granada Hills will play Fremont for the City Section Division I boys' soccer championship on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at L.A. Valley College.

In Tuesday's semifinals, top-seeded Granada Hills defeated Marquez, 3-2.

No. 6-seeded Fremont defeated Sylmar, 2-1. Carlos Navarro and Alexis Vera scored goals for Fremont.

In girls' Division I, El Camino Real defeated Taft, 4-1, and will play Granada Hills in Saturday's 4:30 p.m. final. Corina Sagato, Jordyn Conlon, Zoi Lerma and Ella Davidson scored goals for ECR.

Granada Hills defeated Palisades in overtime, 2-1, on a golden goal.

