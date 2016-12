The SoCal High School Classic in soccer is looking like the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Loyola, Servite and Cathedral have advanced to the semifinals.

Loyola received two goals from Lucho Gazcon in a 3-0 victory over Los Alamitos.

Tim Burke scored in Servite's 1-0 win over San Pasqual.

