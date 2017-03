Soccer: Southern California Regional pairings

BOYS' SOCCER

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

DIVISION I

Edison at #1 San Diego St. Augustine

Coronado at #4 El Toro

Paramount at #3 Clovis

Palos Verdes at #2 Granada Hills

DIVISION II

San Diego Canyon Crest vs. #1 Godinez at Santa Ana Valley

Placentia Valencia at #4 Oceanside

Fremont vs. #3 Hueneme at Ventura College

Visalia Golden West at #2 Santa Maria

DIVISION III

Mendez at #1 El Dorado

Salesian at #4 Dinuba

Citrus Valley at #3 San Diego Del Norte

Saddleback at #2 San Diego Montgomery

DIVISION IV

Santee at #1 Citrus Hill

Saugus at #4 Lindsay

Indian Springs at #3 Holtville

Community Charter at #2 Bellflower

DIVISION V

La Canada at #1 Mendota

Santa Clara at #4 Delano Chavez

El Cajon Valley at #3 Adelanto

Victor Valley at #2 Smidt Tech

Regional semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds; Southern California regional finals, Saturday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds.

GIRLS' SOCCER

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

DIVISION I

Huntington Beach at #1 San Diego Torrey Pines

Hart at #4 Fresno Bullard

Granada Hills at #3 Mater Dei

Spring Valley Steele Canyon at #2 JSerra

DIVISION II

Visalia Redwood at #1 Moorpark

La Mirada at #4 El Camino Real

Temecula Valley at #3 San Diego County San Marcos

Chula Vista Eastlake at #2 Vista Murrieta

DIVISION III

Port of Los Angeles at #1 South Torrance

Flintridge Prep at #4 Tulare Mission Oak

Bishop Amat vs. #3 San Diego Our Lady of Peace at Chula Vista Mater Dei

La Jolla at #2 Claremont

DIVISION IV

Huntington Park at #1 Sierra Canyon

Kingsburg at #4 Viewpoint

Crean Lutheran at #3 Encinitas San Dieguito Academy

South Gate at #2 Brentwood

DIVISION V

San Diego Lincoln at #1 Cerritos Valley Christian

Pacific vs. #4 San Gabriel Mission at Cathedral

USC Hybrid at #3 Fowler

Rosamond vs. #2 Grace Brethren at Cal Lutheran U.

Regional semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds; Southern California regional finals, Saturday, 4 p.m. at higher seeds.