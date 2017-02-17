Soccer: The games must go on

Seven schools switched their Southern Section Division 1 soccer games from Friday to Thursday, and they're looking pretty smart today considering the storm hitting the Los Angeles area.

Both schools had to agree to the move.

As for the other games today, good luck to the players and their fans. Scuba gear might be requred.

"As of right now, the game is still on," Loyola Athletic Director Chris O'Donnell said just after noon on Friday of his team's game at Simi Valley.

"I told them we should move it to yesterday, but they said their field drains well," he said.

There's a flash flood watch in the Los Angeles area. We'll see how good that Simi Valley field drains.

