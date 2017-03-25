Politics
Volleyball: Loyola beats Mira Costa in the battle for bragging rights in Manhattan Beach

Eric Sondheimer
It's Saturday morning, and expect lots of Loyola students who live in Manhattan Beach to be out proudly wearing their Loyola gear after the Cubs knocked off Mira Costa before more than 2,000 fans in a rivalry volleyball match on Friday night at the John Wooden Center.

Loyola won, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19.

J.P. Reilly, who happens to live in Manhattan Beach, had 15 kills for Loyola. Brady Wedbush contributed eight kills and three blocks. Luke Hardesty had 29 assists.

