1968: Hockey's western migration set stage for success in L.A., Las Vegas

Crisp, 75, has fond memories of the Blues' early years. “Being a Canadian kid I thought this was a trip around the world,” he said. “I remember I used to hope I didn’t get cut or get hurt before we made our trip out to L.A and San Francisco.” Home games were a treat too. “It was like going to the ballet. By that I mean, the dress,” he said. “The women wore furs and jewels. The men wore tuxedos. We had suits on. Our owner put a five-star restaurant in the arena for the fans to come to. Man, oh, man. It’s changed a little bit since then, but it sure was neat when we were going through it.”