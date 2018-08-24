NHL notes: Ducks' rookie camp roster includes four former first-round picks

The Ducks’ top prospects will be on display just after Labor Day when the team holds its annual rookie camp.
First-round draft picks Max Jones, Sam Steel, Jacob Larsson and Isac Lundestrom are among those on the 28-man roster announced Friday for rookie camp on Sept.6-7 at Anaheim Ice.
The two-day session, open to the public, will be a lead-in to a four-day rookie tournament in Las Vegas from Sept.8 to 11 against the Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.
Jones, Steel and Larsson are expected to compete for jobs when the Ducks’ training camp begins in mid-September. Lundestrom, 18, was the 23rd pick in June’s draft. The roster also includes Troy Terry, the U.S. hero in the 2017 World Junior Championships and a member of the 2018 U.S. Olympic team.
The Kings have not yet announced the roster for their rookie camp.
Kings fund schools
The Kings will use proceeds from their Taste of the South Bay event to buy safety kits for local schools. The team announced that it would help put kits in schools in Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and El Segundo and train teachers on using them. Emergency kits are stocked with items to help students and staff during a school lockdown or for the first few hours of an emergency or disaster.
The event Thursday night was expected to raise $50,000, according to the Kings.