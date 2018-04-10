The hockey community is leaving hockey sticks out for the Humboldt boys

"It definitely makes you think back on all the times you were sitting on the bus. Playing in the Western League you spent a lot of hours on the bus. That's crazy," he said last week after he and teammates had looked into how they could help ease the suffering of those injured and the families of the victims. "It's a big thing to happen to such a small community. Over the next couple of weeks there is not a lot you can do other than give love and support."