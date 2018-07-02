The start of NHL free agency allows John Tavares to live his childhood dream with the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Islanders could give him an eight-year contract; the maximum for other teams was seven. The Islanders could give him promises that hockey operations director Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz — late of the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals — would reverse years of poor management. He could live in anonymity on Long Island, though he’d continue to shuttle between two arenas until the scheduled 2021 opening of the Islanders’ new arena at Belmont Park. The Maple Leafs, led by an impressive young core, were the only team that could grant his childhood wish, and he grabbed the chance to go home. The price is the intense pressure and scrutiny that comes with playing in the Center of the Hockey Universe, a new experience for the low-key Tavares.