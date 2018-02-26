Kings, Ducks unlikely to make major moves before Monday's NHL trade deadline

Since he became Kings general manager last year, Blake has stuck to his approach of keeping them contending without compromising the future. He got a jump on the deadline in the last two weeks when he added veteran defenseman Dion Phaneuf, forward Nate Thompson and speedy winger Tobias Rieder, all without giving up draft picks or prospects. Of course, Blake isn't done searching, but those moves addressed the Kings' two most pressing needs heading into Monday.