Deadline deals deliver stars to contenders, mostly for picks, in pursuit of postseason

The Winnipeg Jets gave up a first-rounder as part of a trade to acquire forward Paul Stastny, a six-time 20-goal scorer, from St. Louis. The Nashville Predators gave up a first-round pick as part of a deal to land forward Ryan Hartman from the Chicago Blackhawks. The San Jose Sharks added size and scoring by acquiring Evander Kane from Buffalo for two picks, including a conditional 2019 first-round selection, and a prospect. And the expansion Vegas Golden Knights added to their West-leading team by acquiring three-time 20-goal-scoring forward Tomas Tatar from Detroit. The Red Wings added three draft picks, including a first-round selection.