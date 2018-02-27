Deadline deals deliver stars to contenders, mostly for picks, in pursuit of postseason

A day after the Boston Bruins landed power forward Rick Nash from the Rangers, the Tampa Bay Lightning followed suit by acquiring New York captain Ryan McDonagh in a multiplayer trade before Monday's deadline.
New York also sent forward J.T. Miller to Tampa Bay in a deal that netted the Rangers forward Vladimir Namestnikov, two prospects and two draft picks: a first-round selection in 2018 and a conditional first-rounder in 2019. The rebuilding Rangers now have three first-round picks, including one from the Bruins, this year and seven in the first three rounds.
The 28-year-old McDonagh joins a Lightning lineup already stocked with elite defensemen. Miller is a two-time 20-goal scorer.
The Lightning weren't the only contender to part with high draft picks among the 18 trades made Monday.
The Winnipeg Jets gave up a first-rounder as part of a trade to acquire forward Paul Stastny, a six-time 20-goal scorer, from St. Louis. The Nashville Predators gave up a first-round pick as part of a deal to land forward Ryan Hartman from the Chicago Blackhawks. The San Jose Sharks added size and scoring by acquiring Evander Kane from Buffalo for two picks, including a conditional 2019 first-round selection, and a prospect. And the expansion Vegas Golden Knights added to their West-leading team by acquiring three-time 20-goal-scoring forward Tomas Tatar from Detroit. The Red Wings added three draft picks, including a first-round selection.
The teams who began the day in the East's final two playoff spots made deals.
Eighth-place Columbus acquired forward Thomas Vanek from Vancouver and defenseman Ian Cole from Ottawa. The seventh-place New Jersey Devils obtained forward Patrick Maroon from Edmonton for a 2019 third-round pick and prospect J.D. Dudek.
Three teams added players via waivers. The Philadelphia Flyers claimed Johnny Oduya after the two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman was waived by Ottawa. The Flyers lost defenseman Mark Alt, who was claimed by Colorado. And the Calgary Flames added forward Chris Stewart, who was waived by Minnesota.
The Predators also got back forward Mike Fisher, who returned from a brief retirement on a $1-million deal.