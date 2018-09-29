NHL preview: A look at the biggest questions in the Western Conference

Being swept by the Sharks in the first round of the playoffs seemed to signal it was time to move Randy Carlyle into the front office and hire a new coach. Instead, Carlyle stayed and is trying to install an up-tempo system. Fine idea, but under pressure, will they revert to their old, penalty-filled heavy game? They have a mobile defense, an infusion of skillful youth up front, and forward Rickard Rakell coming off a career-best season of 34 goals and 69 points. Center Ryan Kesler (hip) and winger Patrick Eaves (shoulder surgery) won’t be ready to start the season and winger Corey Perry is expected to miss five months after knee surgery. The Ducks could be very good if everyone buys in and their kids produce … or very bad if they don’t.