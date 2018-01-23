What we learned in the NHL over the past week of play: Sharks on the rise

Hard-driving John Tortorella is the last coach you'd expect to give his team extra free time in Las Vegas. But not only did he bring the Columbus Blue Jackets to town early before facing the Golden Knights, but also he urged them to go out and have fun. Other teams have stayed far from the Strip in an effort to avoid distractions, but Tortorella trusted his players' judgment. "When you start trying to treat your players like 10-year-olds, babysit them and don't allow them to go out and enjoy some of the cities they're in, you're going down the wrong road," he told the Columbus Dispatch. It will be interesting to see how well the Blue Jackets play after they've enjoyed Vegas. They'll face the Golden Knights — who own a league-best 18-2-2 home record — on Tuesday.