What we learned in NHL over the last week of play: Kings must be more consistent

The Carolina Hurricanes are less than the sum of their parts, collecting good young talent — Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin, Teuvo Teravainen, and Noah Hanifin — but never putting together complete teams. Since their 2006 Stanley Cup title, they've made the playoffs once and have missed out the last eight seasons. This will be the ninth, giving new owner Thomas Dundon time to develop a case of buyer's remorse or to change the club's operations. Coach Bill Peters' frustration boiled over on Sunday after a 3-1 home loss to San Jose. "We can't put that group out again after that. It's unacceptable," he told the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer. "They let each other down, too, in the room. There were some guys who were very light on the puck. Very light." That's the ultimate insult a coach can deliver.