Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov expected to play in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

The Capitals are 4-5 at home in the playoffs this spring, including losses in their first two games in the first round against Columbus. However, they staved off elimination in Game 6 of the East Conference final by defeating Tampa Bay at home on May 21. That was their most recent home game, and fans are sure to be hyped to see the team again Saturday night. Trotz said he hopes his players can control their emotions, especially in the first few minutes of the game.