Top NHL draft prospect Rasmus Dahlin enjoys visit to Stanley Cup Final

Dahlin had a chance last week to visit his soon-to-be new home. Buffalo was the site of the NHL’s draft combine, where players’ fitness, speed, agility, strength and wingspan are measured. He said he went to dinner while in town and, of course, tried some Buffalo wings. He didn’t opt for the most fiery ones but still got a surprise. “I took the medium,” he said, “and they were so spicy actually, I’m going to go with the mild next time.”