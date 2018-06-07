A White House invitation, and all its ramifications, could await the next Stanley Cup champion

Trump’s decision to disinvite the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles from a planned White House ceremony has triggered debates over the purpose of sports teams’ visits and whether politics should influence the decision to go. Is visiting the White House an endorsement of the occupant, or can it simply be taken as a unique chance to see the people’s house? Would a congratulatory phone call from the president suffice, or is it necessary for teams to wait hours to pose for photos and present him a jersey he will never wear?