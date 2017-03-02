Highlights of Bob Miller's broadcasting career

Highlights of retiring Kings broadcaster Bob Miller, who will return to the booth on April 8 and 9 to call his final two games:

Oct. 12, 1938: Born in Chicago

1957-60: Broadcasts basketball and football games for Iowa while attending school there. Receives degree

1961-73: Held various sports broadcasting jobs, including being the voice of the Wisconsin Badgers’ hockey team.

1973: Hired by Jack Kent Cooke to broadcast Kings' games, replacing Roy Storey.

1992: Inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame.

1997: Named one of the six inaugural members of the Kings Hall of Fame.

1998: Press box at Staples Center is named for him.

2000: Honored with a plaque in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

2002: Inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame

2006: Received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2011: Inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame.

2015: Received the Lifetime Achievement award from the Southern California Radio and TV News Assn.