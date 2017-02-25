Jonathan Quick makes return for Kings in game against Ducks

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick was activated from long-term injured reserve and made his first appearance since the season opener Saturday afternoon against the Ducks at Staples Center.

Quick injured his groin Oct.12 during a game against the San Jose Sharks and has missed 59 games. It’s the third major injury of his career. He was initially not expected to be ready until March but has been practicing regularly.

His activation comes as the Kings desperately try to secure a playoff spot. They went into Saturday five points behind the Nashville Predators for the final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

Goalie Peter Budaj acquitted himself well in Quick’s absence with 27 wins and seven shutouts but struggled lately.

Forward Jordan Nolan was also activated from injured reserve.

