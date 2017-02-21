Ducks report: Vermette's hearing might be Thursday

Ducks center Antoine Vermette is expected to have a hearing Thursday about his suspension for abuse of an official.

Vermette appealed the 10-game suspension given to him for the incident of Feb.14, when he slapped his stick against a linesman after a faceoff against the Minnesota Wild. Vermette will meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who can uphold, increase or decrease the suspension. The matter could then go before an independent arbitrator. The Thursday date was reported by Sportsnet.

Vermette was given an automatic 10-game suspension, under the no-intent-to- injure category and already will have served four games of the suspension. It is the first suspension of his 13-year career.

DUCKS NEXT UP

VS. BOSTON

When: Wednesday, 7:30.

On the air: TV: Prime; Radio: 830

Update: The Bruins are 4-0 since interim Coach Bruce Cassidy replaced the fired Claude Julien. Boston’s power play has scored 11 goals in the past nine games. The Ducks erased a 2-0 deficit in a 4-3 win at Boston on Dec.15. Willie O’ Ree, the first African American to play in the NHL and ambassador for the league’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” inclusion initiative, will do the ceremonial puck drop. The Bruins last won at Honda Center in 2012. The Ducks were off Tuesday. Right wing Corey Tropp was reassigned.

