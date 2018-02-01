Ducks aim to extend win streak as they visit Ottawa to play the Senators

Update: The Ducks are riding a three-game winning streak heading into Game 2 of their road trip, and if they win in Ottawa they would have their first string of four wins this season. ... Adam Henrique, who's been stellar since coming to Anaheim in a trade from the New Jersey Devils, netted a power-play goal in the victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday to extend his scoring streak to six games. ... John Gibson exited early for the second consecutive game, and didn't practice Wednesday. He's considered day-to-day, and it's likely Ryan Miller will receive the nod vs. the Senators. ... The Ducks topped the Senators 3-0 in their only other meeting this season, and it was the red-hot Henrique who tallied two goals. ... Ducks coach Randy Carlyle continues to tinker with his lineup, and it was Jakob Silfverberg who played on the top line Tuesday alongside Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell.